Possible impact of coronavirus on tourist economy in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There are two presumptively positive cases of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area, so 8 On Your Side is working to figure out how and if this will impact our local economy.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty is headed to St.Pete Beach to speak with local shop owners to see if they’re worried about this issue cutting down on the number of tourists who may be willing to travel here for Spring Break.

Tune into WFLA 8 On Your Side tonight for the full story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19"

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss