Port Richey man injured in hit and run, pleading for driver to turn themselves in

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man is grateful to be alive after he was left for dead more than two weeks ago.

Bob Winters says he was on his motorcycle on Oct. 3, when he crashed into a truck that pulled in front of him at Fox Hollow Drive and Palm Avenue. The driver of that truck kept going.

Winters says he thought he was going to die. Now, he needs help finding the other driver.

“I truly believed I wasn’t going to make it from there,” Winters said. “Thank God I’m riding solo. All-day long my wife had been on the back of the bike.”



An FHP report says the driver of a faded red pickup truck failed to yield the right of way, and pulled in front of Winters. Winter says the crash was unavoidable. He was a mile away from his home.

“I laid the bike down, next thing I know I’m under someone else’s vehicle picking myself up,” Winters said.

Witnesses told the officer the driver of the pick-up truck backed up and over Winters’ motorcycle, then drove away. Winters says blood was gushing from his head.

“As if you take a glass and just start pouring it, it was a steady stream,” Winters said. “I’m begging people to call my wife to get the ambulance there faster to tell them I don’t think I’m going to make it.”

The FHP report goes on to say the trooper began an aggressive search of that truck, but couldn’t find it after driving around the neighborhood.

“I don’t understand how she could leave the scene with the condition I was in,” Winters said.

Winters now has several stitches and staples in his head and knee. He’s in quite a bit of pain, but thankful he’s alive. Now he’s pleading for that driver to turn themselves in.

“Own up to whatever you do good or bad, I just want her or anyone who knows something to come forward,” Winters said.

Winters says he’s putting up $1000 of his own money for any information that leads to an arrest. State troopers are searching for a faded red pick-up with a gray cap and damage to the right side.