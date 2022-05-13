ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly tried to steal a package of clothes from someone’s home, an affidavit said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Nicole Marie Campbell, 43, walked to a home on Northwest Monroe Circle North when she tried to take a package right after it was delivered.

Campbell tried to walk off with the item but dropped it because of how heavy it was, according to the affidavit.

Police said the owner then confronted Campbell for the alleged theft, but she fled from the property. However, surveillance video caught the incident on camera.

Police charged Campbell with petit theft. As of this report, she was still in the Pinellas County Jail.