ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in certain parts of Pinellas County will have the chance to cast their vote in the 2023 municipal elections on Tuesday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in these 11 municipalities, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections:

Belleair Bluffs

The following candidates are vying for two commissioner seats:

​Adele Hoffman

Karen Rafferty

Suzy Sofer

Gulfport

Council Member Ward 2:

Christine Anne Brown

Christopher Butler-Jones

Greg Simek

Council Member Ward 4:

Michael Fridovich

Ian O’Hara

Indian Rocks Beach

Two Commissioner seats:

Don House

Denise Houseberg

Preston Smith

Lan Vaughan

Indian Shores

Two Council Member seats:

​Ellen A. Bauer

Michael W. Hackerson

Michael A. “Mike” Petruccelli

Kenneth City

Two Council Member seats:

Tony P. Chan

Kyle Cummings

Jeffrey L. Pfannes

Barbara Roberts

Madeira Beach

Mayor

Doug Andrews

Jim Rostek

Two Charter Amendments:

Elector and Residence Requirement for Candidates Seeking the Office of Mayor or District Commissioner This charter amendment would amend Section 2.2 B of the Charter to provide that candidates seeking the office of Mayor or District Commissioner be an elector and resident of the City of Madeira Beach, Florida, one year prior to the date of said application. This amendment would avoid a conflict with Section 3.3 A of the Charter. Should the Charter be amended? Appointment of Director of Finance and City Treasurer and Delegation of Duties and Responsibilities This charter amendment would amend Section 5.5 of the Charter to provide the Board of Commissioners with the option to delegate to a contractor or firm to perform the services of Director of Finance and City Treasurer. Should the Charter be amended?

Redington Shores

Commissioner District 3 (partial term)

Lisa Hendrickson

Kenny Later

South Pasadena

Two Commissioner Seats

Michael James Burgmaier

Marj Lorand

Gail M. Neidinger

Felix Day Pretsch

Tom Reid

Bonnie L. Quick* (Candidate withdrew from this contest, but will still appear on the ballot. A vote cast for this candidate will not be counted.)

St. Pete Beach

Mayor-Commissioner

Alan P. Johnson

Adrian Petrila

Tarpon Springs

Three Referendum Questions:

Authorize the Purchase of the Henry Ross Property Near South Florida Avenue The City proposes to purchase a vacant parcel that is 3.49 acres of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross for $728,000.00 for the purpose of stormwater management and land preservation. This purchase also includes a donation of an additional approximately 0.25 acre perpetual drainage easement to be used for stormwater management. Shall this purchase be approved? Shall the City Conduct a Public Hearing Before June 30 of Each Budget Cycle Currently, public hearings for the budget are conducted as prescribed by law after the Board of Commissioners have reviewed the budget. Shall the City’s Charter be amended to provide for a public hearing no later than June 30 of each budget cycle for budget priorities? Shall the City Implement Strategic Plan and Update Every Three Years Shall the City’s Charter be amended to provide for the implementation of a strategic plan to be updated every three fiscal years?

Treasure Island

City Commissioner District 1

Deborah Lynn Toth

Ashley Wagner

Two Charter Amendments:

Proposed Charter Amendment of Treasure Island, Florida, Allowing Municipal Borrowing Through Resolution Instead of Ordinance Shall Sections 3.09 and 3.10 of the City of Treasure Island, Florida’s Charter be amended to allow for municipal borrowing by the adoption of a resolution instead of requiring the adoption by ordinance, as set out and proposed by the City of Treasure Island in Ordinance No. 2022-20? Proposed Charter Amendment of Treasure Island, Florida, Revising Outdated Budget Language and Municipal Borrowing Restrictions Shall Section 4.10 of the City of Treasure Island, Florida’s Charter be amended to update requirements regarding the City’s budget to reflect current accounting standards and revise the provisions regarding municipal borrowing (to delete restrictions on borrowing by the City while retaining those restrictions required by the Florida Constitution), as set out and proposed by the City of Treasure Island in Ordinance 2022-21?

You can find more information about the 2023 municipal elections on the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.