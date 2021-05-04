Political experts weigh in on Rep. Crist’s potential run for governor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A familiar political face is set to make a “major announcement” in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning amid speculation he may run for governor.

Rep. Charlie Crist was a Republican when he served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He ran as an independent for U.S. Senate and lost to Marco Rubio in 2010.



A Democrat has not won the Florida governor’s race in more than two decades.

Political experts and professors, including Political Science professor at USF, Dr. Ed Benton says Crist or anyone else will have an uphill battle to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“DeSantis is in good shape in terms of appealing to the base he wants to appeal to and I’d say the efforts of Crist and anyone else, it’s going to be tougher today that it was a month or two ago,” Benton said.

Benton says this time, Crist will likely have to beat out Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Orlando Congresswoman Val Demmings or former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham.

“I don’t there’s going to be a bloodbath in the Democratic party or primary,” Benton said. “I think when they see if Fried or Crist or Graham or others who run see the handwriting on the wall that one has a clear chance to secure the nomination I think they will fall behind the leader.”

Crist’s announcement comes one day after Governor DeSantis suspended all remaining local COVID-19 emergency orders.

Crist blasted DeSantis’ action in a statement:

“Governor DeSantis’s actions today strip local leaders of their ability to make decisions that protect their citizens. It’s government overreach at its worst. Governor DeSantis is enabling the spread of the coronavirus while Florida is seeing 5,000 new cases of coronavirus daily and nearly 36,000 people tragically lost. “Governor DeSantis failed to lead during the pandemic, leaving local officials as the last line of defense against the pandemic, forcing them to make the hard decisions to save lives. This is a continuation of that immoral lack of leadership, and another reason why he doesn’t deserve to be re-elected.” – Rep. Charlie Crist

Benton says the governor’s announcements are likely geared to knowing Crist and others are lining up to run against him.

“DeSantis is putting in his best cards now, and that is, hey, we’re roping up the economy, the economy is poised to move forward, cruise ships will be able to sail, and things are back to normal, and who should get the credit for that, Ron DeSantis,” Benton said.