Police: Woman dies after domestic-related shooting in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is now underway after police say a woman died following a domestic-related shooting in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at 1253 8th Avenue S.

Police say a woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Officers are now questioning a man in custody.

A release from SPPD says a small child was home at the time of the incident, however, was not injured.

Police say this appears to be a domestic-related incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.