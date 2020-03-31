Police: Woman anxious about coronavirus shoots at St. Pete officer checking on her

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police say a woman who was anxious about coronavirus shot at an officer who responded to her home to check on her.

Police say family members of 63-year-old Brenda Martin contacted police around 4 a.m. Tuesday and asked them to do a welfare check. Martin’s family told officers the woman was anxious about coronavirus and making concerning statements.

When an officer knocked at her home on 35th Avenue North, police say Martin opened the door, pointed a handgun at the officer and fired. Police say the officer was able to take cover and was not hurt.

A spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department says Martin later resisted arrest when officers took her into custody. She has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

St. Pete police say if anyone is stressed or anxious about COVID-19, help is available. Pinellas County’s Behavioral Health Work Group has coordinated with Directions for Living to set up an emotional support call line dedicated to coronavirus. The line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. All you have to do is call (727) 525-4464 x 1001.

