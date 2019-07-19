Live Now
Police warn of ‘Warrant Scam’ in Tarpon Springs

Pinellas County

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are warning residents of a phone scam making its way around Tarpon Springs.

Police say some residents have received a call from people identifying themselves as local law enforcement officers and saying there is a warrant out for the citizen’s arrest. The caller then urges the resident to immediately contact a law firm.

When the residents call the law firm, they are asked to make an electronic payment or purchase a prepaid gift card to satisfy the warrant and avoid jail time.

The suspects are using a telephone number “spoof” method where the phone number they call from is showing as the Tarpon Springs Police Department number on caller I.D.

Tarpon Springs police are calling this a “Warrant Scam” and it has been around for some time.

Residents should know a member of the police department will never request payment over the phone nor advise someone with an outstanding warrant to contact any law firm.

