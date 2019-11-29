Police urge shoppers to be safe on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers are out in force, and police warn, so are crooks looking for opportunities to steal your new purchases. As a result, Clearwater Police Officers are out in force at area malls, making their presence known. Traditionally undercover officers also patrol areas inside the mall, looking for anyone or anything that doesn’t look right.

They also have a mobile surveillance tower in the parking lot, sort of like an eye in the sky for officers.

Police have the following safety tips:

++ Always lock your car doors.

++ Never store valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle.

++ Don’t ever leave your keys in your car.

++ Park in a well-lit area if you are shopping at night.

++ Don’t be distracted by being on your cell phone or carrying too many

packages that you can’t see as you approach your car. Always be aware of your

surroundings.

++ When you can, take a friend or family member with you.

++ Have your car keys in your hand when you near your vehicle. Don’t fumble

around in your purse or clothing for your keys.

++ If you see any suspicious activity, call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

Lt. Michael Ogliaruso says in addition, if you’re putting high dollar items in the trunk of your car, you may want to consider moving it to another parking spot. That gives anyone who may be watching you, the appearance that you are leaving.

“If you’re local, right around here and spent a fair amount of money, why not just drive it back home and secure it back in your house,” said Lt. Ogliaruso. “You’re going to be out here all day, so the trunk is always the first spot, you want to move your location, that’s a good idea, and there’s also the idea of taking it home. “

Shoppers seem to be embracing the ide. Tina Ronspies had her items in a bag she brought from home, headed back to her car. “I make sure the car’s locked. Make sure I have a bag to hold all of my stuff,” said Ronspies. “Don’t set anything down, cause you’ll forget it. “