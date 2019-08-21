Police trying to identify bat-wielding man who stole from Clearwater store

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store and threatening an employee with a baseball bat.

The unknown man went into the Dick’s Sporting Goods on US-19 North at Countryside Boulevard in Clearwater on Saturday morning. Police say an employee spotted the man putting several items in a clear plastic trash bag as he walked through the store.

When the man realized he was being watched, officers say he grabbed a 31-inch wooden bat from a display shelf and headed toward the door. Surveillance video shows him threaten an employee with the bat on his way out the door.

Police say the man left the scene without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

He left in a teal older model Toyota Camry with an unknown temporary tag and may have been wearing an Ed Hardy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242.