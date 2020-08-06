Suspect charged in several bank robberies after shooting at officer in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect who was taken into custody Thursday after police say he robbed a bank and shot at police has now been charged in several bank robberies that happened throughout the summer.

According to St. Petersburg police, 51-year-old Charles Combs robbed the MIDFlorida Credit Union on 4th Street North just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police say he left the bank in a Toyota Corolla with an unknown amount of money.

An officer then spotted the Corolla and tried to pull it over. Police say Combs pointed a gun at the officer and did not stop.

When the officer followed, police say the suspect fired at least once at the officer. The bullet missed the officer and, according to police, hit a work van that was passing by. No one was injured.

The Corolla later crashed on 22nd Avenue North near the I-275 ramp, according to police. No other cars were involved.

Police say Combs is now facing charges for attempted murder, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving with property damage or injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Combs is also facing three robbery with a weapon charges. Police say those charges are connected to the robbery on Thursday at MIDFlorida Credit Union, a July 7 robbery at that same credit union and a June 23 robbery at the American Momentum Bank on Central Avenue.

“The investigation into Combs’ involvement in these and other cases is still very active and the above-mentioned charges could change or additional charges could come later,” police said.

