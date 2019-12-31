Police: Suspect at large after woman stabbed in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a 31-year-old woman was injured in a stabbing in the 900 block of Vine Avenue in Clearwater.

Police responded to that address shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and said the woman was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital as a trauma alert.

Her injuries are now said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened after the victim and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, and that the suspect remains at large.

Further information not immediately available.

