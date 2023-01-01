CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a “barricaded subject.”

Clearwater police said they responded to the home in the 1100 block of Ridge Avenue just after 7:00 p.m., but did not release additional details.

A SWAT team, negotiator team and multiple officers are responding to the incident. Police said the public should avoid the area.

