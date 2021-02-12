Police: Standoff causes road closures in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A portion of 34th Street South is closed in St. Petersburg while police negotiate with a barricaded person.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, officers are at the Bayway Inn where a man is reportedly barricaded in a room. 34th Street South is closed in both directions from 42nd Avenue to 46th Avenue South.

Investigators believe a suspect in the double homicide from early Wednesday morning is currently barricaded.

This is developing story check back for updates.