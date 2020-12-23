Police: St. Petersburg man under investigation for child porn attempted to destroy computer by running it over

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A school maintenance worker has been arrested in St. Petersburg and faces charges with using his personal computer to possess and distribute child pornography.

Joseph Leonard, 42, of St. Petersburg, was a plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School.

According to police, he worked evenings at the school from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and had minimal contact with students. He has resigned since his arrest.

Detectives arrested him on Tuesday. St. Petersburg police said when he learned he was under investigation, he attempted to destroy his computer by running over it with his vehicle and throwing it in a dumpster.

Leonard is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives have no indication that any children in the school were victims, but anyone with information should contact police at 727-893-7780 or by texting SPPD and your tip to TIP411.