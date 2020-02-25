Police: Man in custody after deadly stabbing in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody and being questioned in the stabbing death of another man in St. Petersburg overnight, authorities said.

Police said the victim was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. during an altercation at a home in the 4800 block of Haines Road North.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health where he was pronounced deceased. His name and age have not been released.

St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said another man is in custody and is being questioned about what happened, and that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

“It looks like the two men were known to each other and they got into some kind of quarrel,” Fernandez said.

The other man was not badly hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

