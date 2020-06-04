Police: St. Pete protester had loaded gun, threw things at officers

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA is working to learn more about the arrest of an armed protester in St. Petersburg.

We’re told the protests started peacefully and remained that way for hours until one man began to turn the situation violent.

Police said around 11 p.m., a man began throwing “projectiles” at them. They said that’s when they noticed a gun in his waistband.

The man claimed he had a concealed carry permit, but officers didn’t take any chances and arrested him.

8 On Your Side is still working to learn this man’s name and what charges he’s facing.

Here is a picture of the gun officers said they found on the man:

(Source: St. Pete Police)

Wednesday night’s arrest follows the arrest of 23 people the night before. Police say they heard concerning popping sounds and couldn’t tell where they were coming from so they shut the protest down due to safety concerns.

Among those arrested Tuesday night was 19-year old student Hailey Ostwalt.

“It was the scariest experience of my life, they were actively shooting at us as we were running away,” said Ostwalt. “They started shooting gas bombs at us, they started shooting rubber bullets at us. We started running away and they continued shooting at us. I have it all on video so we’ll be hearing about that.”

RELATED: Protester claims St. Pete police arrested her as she tried to leave demonstration

8 On Your Side expect protests to continue Thursday outside the police headquarters and will continue monitoring the situation.

Chief Anthony Holloway said he will be out on the police steps ready to have peaceful one-on-one conversations with anyone willing to help him make a meaningful change.

LATEST STORIES: