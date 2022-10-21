ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend’s suicide were connected.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, investigators have determined that Deborah Ann Haugh, 70, was killed by her boyfriend Tracy Lee Lukanic, 57.

Thursday, police said Haugh’s body was found in her condo Parkshore Plaza after she didn’t attend a meeting with a friend, who asked maintenance to check the residence. Her body showed signs that she “died violently,” according to police.

During their investigation, police found evidence that led them to believe that Lukanic killed her and then jumped off the top floor of the Sundial parking garage on 2nd Street North Thursday morning.

Lukanic was the only named suspect in the case, per previous reports from law enforcement.