Police: St. Pete man arrested for girlfriend’s murder had history of domestic violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a St. Pete woman who was found dead inside a car last week had been stabbed. Her estranged boyfriend is now facing charges.

Police said friends concerned for the welfare of Sophie Solis found her body in a car parked outside of a home on Organdy Drive last Thursday.

Police arrived at the home to investigate and discovered bloody clothes in the trunk of the car along with photos of Solis and her estranged boyfriend, Warren Brown, 57.

Police said the couple had a history of domestic violence issues. Records show police were called to their home at least a dozen times this year for domestic violence incidents.

Online jail records show Warren was arrested for domestic battery three times in 2019. He was also arrested for aggravated assault, violation/injunction/protection from domestic violence and violation of pretrial release.

On Sunday, police said Warren was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. His bond has not been set.

