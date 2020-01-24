Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man picked the wrong vehicle to carjack when he was fleeing police in Gulfport.

Officers say they tried to pull over Donald Dugray, 20, of St. Petersburg for a bicycle violation on Gulfport Boulevard, but he refused to stop for lights and sirens and fled the scene.

Dugray abandoned his bike, so officers started to chase him on foot and saw him throw a firearm on the roof of a closed business, the arrest report states. The Taurus model 85 revolver was loaded with five rounds and was in working condition, but Dungray was carrying the firearm without a permit, police said. He was also carrying a small, sharp letter opener, according to police.

Police said Dugray then tried to carjack an undercover cop who was sitting in a vehicle.

Police said Dugray grabbed the driver’s side door as it was being opened and tried to pull the officer out of the car, but was tackled by other officers.

“The defendant [Dugray] was tackled and continued to grab my leg and kick his legs in an attempt to continue to get away,” the detective wrote in the report. “Even as we were attempting to handcuff the defendant, he continuously grabbed my hand and wrist in an attempt to prevent us from being able to handcuff him.”

Dugray, who has a warrant in Brevard County, was arrested for attempted carjacking (unarmed), carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, resisting an officer with violence, tampering with evidence and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

He is being held in lieu of a $135,500 bail.

LATEST STORIES: