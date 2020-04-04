Police: St. Pete man charged with murder of ex-wife missing since Feb.

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man has been charged with the death of his ex-wife who has been missing since late February.

The St. Petersburg Police Department issued a missing persons report for 62-year-old Andelka Morariu March 3 after family members told police no one had seen her since Feb. 28.

Morariu’s ex-husband George Morariu, 60, was arrested for second degree murder in Andelka Morariu’s death Friday.

A family member reported Andelka Morariu missing March 2 after she failed to show up for work.

When police spoke to George Morariu, he said Andelka left their home on 81st Avenue North Feb. 28 on foot and had not returned. According to police, video surveillance showed that Andelka entered the home that day and never left.

Police said the video also revealed that just hours after his wife entered the home, Geroge Morariu removed a large object from the house and placed it into the trunk of her car.

After a search of the home and cars, police said they found evidence that Andelka Morariu’s disappearance was tied to a homicide. The medical examiner determined Friday that Andelka was indeed a victim of homicide by “unspecified means.”

The investigation into the woman’s death is still very active and police ask anyone with tips about Andelka or George Morariu to share it with the police department at 727-893-7780.

