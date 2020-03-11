Police: Shoplifter pepper-sprayed TJ Maxx security guard, got away

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)— Police said a shoplifter sprayed a security guard with pepper spray after stealing several items from a T.J. Maxx in Clearwater.

Clearwater police released surveillance images of two suspects in a theft and pepper spray attack that happened at the T.J. Maxx at 2541 Countryside Boulevard.

Police said the women stuffed several items in their purses and tried to leave the store without paying. When confronted by store security, one of the women pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the workers.

The two were last seen running to their getaway car, a white Nissan Rogue. One of them left her shoes behind, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the women to call detectives at 727-562-4242.

LATEST STORIES: