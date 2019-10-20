Police: Seminole woman causes fatal crash after fleeing from two prior crashes

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole woman is now facing several charges after causing three crashes, the last resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man.

According to Pinellas Park police, 28-year-old Katlynn Smith was involved in a crash near Starkey Road and Bryan Dairy Road, where she fled the scene without stopping.

The victim of this crash followed Smith, who drove recklessly along Bryan Dairy Road.

Then at the intersection of Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road, Smith hit a car stopped for a red light at the intersection. Smith continued to drive through the intersection despite the red signal.

Neither of these crashes resulted in any injuries.

Around 10:10 a.m., the victim from the initial crash contacted the Pinellas Park police dispatch center, advising them of Smith’s reckless driving.

As the call came in to police, Smith then drove through the red light at 66th Street and 70th Avenue, crashing into the driver’s side door of 53-year-old Kanh Nguyen.

As a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Nguyen later died.

Smith also suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. She remains in custody while recovering at a local hospital.

Smith is now facing several charges from Pinellas Park police and Florida Highway Patrol, of which include vehicular homicide, hit and run with property damage as well as a citation for improper lane change and leaving the scene of a crash.

Smith’s bond is currently set at $50,250 and is scheduled to have a first appearance in front of a judge Sunday morning.

The investigation of the multiple crashes is still ongoing.

