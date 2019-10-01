Police seek tips in St. Pete homicide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are seeking information regarding a woman who was found dead in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

Police were called to check on Barbara Brykla, 76, on Sunday and found her body at her home in the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park, which is off Gandy Boulevard in the 10600 block of Poplar Street.

Police did not say how Brykla died, but called the manner in which she died suspicious. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police are now asking anyone who saw Brykla between Thursday and Sunday to call detectives at 727-893-7780, or send an anonymous message by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

LATEST STORIES: