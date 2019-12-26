Police seek tips after shooting at club parking lot in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight people took themselves to the hospital after a shooting in front of a club in St. Petersburg, police said.

According to police, officers were called to the parking lot of Cabana Sands, 4300 6th Street South just after midnight to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

During their investigation, police heard several shots and saw a crowd disperse.

Police said none of the victims remained at the scene, but eight people arrived at area hospitals with various injuries. The exact extent of those injuries is unknown.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Police did not provide any information regarding the hit-and-run they were previously investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call detectives at 727-893-7780.

