TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and began CPR, but he died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Police are asking those with information about the shooting to call detectives at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.