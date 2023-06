CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with developmental disabilities.

Robert Lionell Fontana, 60, was last seen Thursday morning around 11 a.m. He was reportedly wearing a grey collared shirt, grey or blue sweatpants, and black slides. Fontana has grey hair and a beard.

According to the report, Fontana is scared of police officers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.