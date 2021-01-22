Police seek missing Clearwater man, 65

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Clearwater man who went missing on Thursday.

Police said Jerald Westerfield, 65, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Jupiter Avenue.

Westerfield is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige button-down shirt.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call police at 727-562-4242.