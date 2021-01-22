Police seek missing Clearwater man, 65

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Clearwater man who went missing on Thursday.

Police said Jerald Westerfield, 65, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Jupiter Avenue.

Westerfield is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige button-down shirt.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call police at 727-562-4242.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss