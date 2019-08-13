Police seek help in finding Clearwater hit-and-run driver

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a driver who struck two cars in front of a Clearwater J.C. Penney’s and left the scene.

The incident occurred in the parking lot at the mall on 27001 U.S. Highway 19 North. No injuries were reported.

Police said a woman with dark hair and blond highlights struck two vehicles with her black pickup truck and left the scene. The truck had dual wheels on the rear.

Police released surveillance video showing the woman enter the store and her truck leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the woman should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

LATEST STORIES: