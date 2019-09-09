Police searching for stolen Walmart fishing gear thief in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect who stole fishing gear from a Walmart.

According to police, the suspect stole gear from the Walmart located on US Highway 19 N.

Police say he loaded more than $1,000 in fishing equipment in his cart and then walked out the front doors.

Store security followed the suspect into the parking lot, where he then grabbed some of the gear and abandoned the cart. Police say the suspect then ran into a field behind the store where he dropped the rest of the stolen gear.

If you recognize the suspect, please call 727-562-4242.