LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is hoping you can recognize a theft suspect.

According to police, the man in the picture above is wanted for retail theft.

The theft incident took place Tuesday at the Home Depot located at the intersection of Ulmerton Road and Seminole Boulevard.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Officer Fernandez at 727-587-6730.

