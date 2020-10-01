Police searching for missing assisted living facility resident in St. Pete

St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a missing assisted living facility resident.

According to police, 78-year-old Charles Dean Anderson, who lives at an ALF in the 2100 block of 40th Avenue N., hasn’t been seen since 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Anderson may be driving a silver 2014 Chevy Spark with a Florida license plate EBFG53.

The 78-year-old suffers from a condition that may make him very confused and unable to remember things, according to SPPD.

He has blue eyes with shoulder-length white hair and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. Anderson was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, dark green pants, a blue and white plaid shirt.

If you have seen Anderson, please call SPPD at 727-893-7780 and reference report No. 2020-035124.

