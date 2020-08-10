Police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Police say 71-year-old Joseph Delgado suffers from dementia and went missing from the Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center located in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue. He was last seen around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Delgado was wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 187 pounds.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call 727-562-4242.

