Police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered man.
Police say 71-year-old Joseph Delgado suffers from dementia and went missing from the Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center located in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue. He was last seen around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Delgado was wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 187 pounds.
If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call 727-562-4242.
