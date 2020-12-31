Police searching for missing 34-year-old man in St. Pete

LIVE NOW /
Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police need the community’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Police say Franklin Junior Bell was last seen in the 200 block of 59th Street N Wednesday. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Bell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He is severely developmentally delayed, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

If you have seen Bell or know his possible whereabouts, please contact SPPD at 727-893-7780.

