Police searching for man who tried to carjack woman at Clearwater Subway

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tried to steal a woman’s keys at a Subway in Clearwater.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man confronted a woman who was leaving a Subway at 2006 Drew Street.

Authorities say the man demanded she give up her keys. The woman refused and went back into the restaurant.

The man followed the woman and tried to wrestle the keys away from her, police say.

“They physically struggled over the keys. That alerted the staff that was inside, they came out they called the police. With the staff coming out, that’s what prompted him to release her and he walked out,” said Major Natalia Illich-Hailey with Clearwater Police Department.

Police say he is believed to be about 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has short hair and was wearing a blue jacket with white reflective stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 727-562-4242.