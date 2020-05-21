Police searching for man who damaged woman’s car overnight in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a man who damaged a woman’s car during the middle of the night.

According to police, he rang her doorbell and when she didn’t answer, he damaged her Nissan Altima.

Recognize this man? He used a pipe or baseball bat to damage a woman's car on Brigadoon Drive recently. He rang her doorbell in the middle of the night and when she didn't answer, he took aim at her Nissan Altima. Call 727-562-4242 or use @tip411 if you can help us ID him. pic.twitter.com/LWx78zG1LW — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 21, 2020

Police say the man used a pipe or baseball bat to damage the car on Brigadoon Drive.

If you recognize the man in the picture above or have any information, please call 727-562-4242.

