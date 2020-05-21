Police searching for man who damaged woman’s car overnight in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a man who damaged a woman’s car during the middle of the night.
According to police, he rang her doorbell and when she didn’t answer, he damaged her Nissan Altima.
Police say the man used a pipe or baseball bat to damage the car on Brigadoon Drive.
If you recognize the man in the picture above or have any information, please call 727-562-4242.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida coronavirus: Nursing homes on lockdown 67 days and counting
- President Trump orders flags at half staff for COVID-19 victims
- Universal Orlando, LEGOLAND Florida move closer to June reopening
- More Bay Area businesses are requiring customers to wear masks
- 100-year-old Sarasota woman appears in national ‘Born in Quarantine’ Facebook ad for new moms