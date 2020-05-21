Breaking News
Police searching for man who damaged woman’s car overnight in Clearwater

Pinellas County

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a man who damaged a woman’s car during the middle of the night.

According to police, he rang her doorbell and when she didn’t answer, he damaged her Nissan Altima.

Police say the man used a pipe or baseball bat to damage the car on Brigadoon Drive.

If you recognize the man in the picture above or have any information, please call 727-562-4242.

