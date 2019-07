CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for your help in locating a grand theft suspect.

According to police, the crime happened at the Barnes and Noble located at 23654 US 19 North in Clearwater.

Police say the suspect made off with hundreds of dollars worth of toys, including LOL Surprise! dolls and Hatchimals.

Anyone with information or can recognize the suspect, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.