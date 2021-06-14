Police searching for driver who threw kitten out window, ran it over in truck

TARPON SPRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police need your help locating a person who threw a kitten out of the window of their pick-up truck, then ran the kitten over.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. and Levis Avenue.

The vehicle was described as a work-type blue older model pick-up truck with a ladder rack with black and yellow totes hanging from it.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or this vehicle is asked to call Detective Lara Scarpati of the Tarpon Springs Police Department at (727) 938-2849.