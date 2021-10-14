Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash with motorcycle, church building

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a church building.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 62nd Avenue N and 55th Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Once they arrived on the scene, police say they found a man and a woman that were on the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the female was later pronounced dead. Police say the man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

After the initial crash with the motorcycle, officers say a red Chevrolet Camaro struck Our Lady of Good Hope Old Roman Catholic Church, located at 5501 62nd Avenue. The building received some damage, however, police say no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

According to Pinellas Park police, the driver of the Camaro fled the scene before officers arrived.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

While police investigate the scene, 62nd Avenue will be closed between 53rd Street and 58th Street.