Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash with motorcycle, church building

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a church building.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 62nd Avenue N and 55th Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Once they arrived on the scene, police say they found a man and a woman that were on the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the female was later pronounced dead. Police say the man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

After the initial crash with the motorcycle, officers say a red Chevrolet Camaro struck Our Lady of Good Hope Old Roman Catholic Church, located at 5501 62nd Avenue. The building received some damage, however, police say no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

According to Pinellas Park police, the driver of the Camaro fled the scene before officers arrived.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

While police investigate the scene, 62nd Avenue will be closed between 53rd Street and 58th Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss