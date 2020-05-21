Police searching for car that hit, seriously injured bicyclist in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Police Department investigators need the community’s help in finding a car that hit and seriously injured a bicyclist.

According to investigators, a dark gray or black Nissan Altima hit the bicyclist in the northbound lanes of 30th Avenue South at Martin Luther King Street South around 9:35 a.m. Thursday and fled after the crash.

Police say the bicyclist was trying to cross the street at the time of the crash. The bicyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Pete Hospital.

Police say they believe the car has damage on the left-hand side and the left part of the front bumper.

If you have any information, please call 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous message by texting the letters “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

