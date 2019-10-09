Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a bank robbery suspect.
Police say they responded to a report of an armed bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. today at the MidFlorida Credit Union located at 29383 U.S. 19 N.
The suspect had a gun and a note when he approached the teller demanding money.
He fled from the bank in a dark gray newer model four-door car heading northbound on US 19 with an undetermined amount of money.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact the Clearwater Police Department.
