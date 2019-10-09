Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police say they responded to a report of an armed bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. today at the MidFlorida Credit Union located at 29383 U.S. 19 N.

The suspect had a gun and a note when he approached the teller demanding money.

He fled from the bank in a dark gray newer model four-door car heading northbound on US 19 with an undetermined amount of money.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact the Clearwater Police Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss