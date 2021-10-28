Police searching for attempted carjacking suspect at Clearwater Subway

TAMPA (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say tried to steal a woman’s keys at a Subway in Clearwater.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man confronted a woman who was leaving a Subway at 2006 Drew Street.

Authorities say the man demanded she give up her keys, when the woman refused, she ran back into the restaurant.

The man followed and tried to wrestle the keys away from her, police say. 

Subway employees called law enforcement and the man left.

Police say he is believed to be about 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has short hair and was wearing a blue jacket with white reflective stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

