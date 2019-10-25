Police search for missing Clearwater teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Benjamin Fragale, 17, was last seen in the 1600 block of Union Street on Friday morning.

He was believed to be traveling on foot.

Police released a photo of Fragale and said he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and gray shoes before he disappeared.

His hair is shorter than what is seen in the photo.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

