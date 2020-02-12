Police search for missing Clearwater man

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old man who was reported missing in Clearwater.

Police say Christopher Carroll hasn’t been in contact with his family since December and they’re concerned for his well-being.

Carroll is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 727-562-4242.

