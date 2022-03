TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.

Police said Sierra Arvin was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 31st Avenue and 1st Street North.

Arvin is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. Police said her loved ones are concerned for her safety.

Those with information regarding Arvin’s whereabouts are asked to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780.