CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Clearwater man who has been missing for more than a week.

Bruce Moffat, 67, lives on Evergreen Avenue and was last seen by a relative on Jan. 8, police said.

Moffat is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds. He has white hair and a white goatee.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call them at 727-562-4242.

