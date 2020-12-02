Police search for children who ran away from Clearwater youth shelter

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four minors who were reported missing in Pinellas County.

Police said the children ran away from a youth shelter on Union Street in Clearwater.

The children are Lilli Fako, a white female who is pictured with artwork on her face. Autumn Hughes, a white female who is pictured wearing a Snoopy shirt, Davin Hert, a 16-year-old male, and Nevaeh Baldwin, a 16-year-old Black female.

Those with information regarding the children’s whereabouts are asked to call 727-562-4242.

