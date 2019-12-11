Police say husband uses GPS to track wife in high tech stalking case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested a man in a domestic violence case that has an element of high tech stalking.

Police arrested Darius Jefferson, 35 on a charge of aggravated stalking after an incident on Dec. 9. Police say Jefferson’s wife called him from work to say she was leaving him.

Jefferson’s wife then contacted the St. Petersburg Police department to ask for help to retrieve her things from their home. Police say as the wife was waiting for an officer to arrive, Jefferson found her using an Onstar tracking device he had installed in her car.

In an incident report, police say the victim contacted Onstar and asked them to turn off the tracking feature, but they would not because the account is in her husband’s name. Police say after the victim left, Jefferson tried 11 times to call her and when she answered one of the calls, she could tell he was driving.

Police arrested Jefferson less than a mile from the victim’s location and charged him with reckless driving and aggravated stalking.

Onstar issued a statement on the incident:

“Customers are at the center of everything we do, and that includes protecting their privacy. Before we act on a request to cancel OnStar services, we require customers to authenticate their account using information we are provided by the account holder.”

Onstar now says they are investigating immediately to get all of the facts of the case and to determine their next steps.

At the Casa domestic violence shelter, an expert in batterer actions says the high tech GPS tracking is increasingly being used as a method of control over victims.

“In this day and age as technology evolves so do the abuse tactics and this is not uncommon, this is something we have heard of before,” said Zuleika Gonzalez with Casa.

Gonzalez says if a victim suspects they are being tracked they should contact a domestic violence shelter immediately and they can put the victim in touch with a community partner to help locate the tracking device.

“Because it could be anywhere on that car, it’s not necessarily the first thing that you think and if it is there can we disable it,” said Gonzalez.