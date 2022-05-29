PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was arrested late Sunday night after a standoff outside a Clearwater home, according to authorities.

Clearwater Police told WFLA they responded to a home near the intersection of Acacia Street and Bay Esplanade after they received a domestic dispute call just after 9 p.m.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody roughly two hours later.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect or provide additional information.

