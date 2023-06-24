CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten proved to have nine lives on Friday when it was found trapped under the hood of a woman’s car in Clearwater.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers worked for over an hour to free a cat, who is around 12 weeks old, from the engine block area of a car.

A woman traveling from Tampa heard meowing from under her car’s hood when she arrived at a tax collector’s office on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The woman honked her car horn, causing the kitten to run. Ironically, it ran into the engine area of another car, where it became stuck.

Clearwater Officers Medina and Marston were able to rescue the kitten. The animal was taken to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation.